Avatar 2: the concept art of Crabsuit, one of the new vehicles of the James Cameron film

Although the timing of the Avatar sequels is becoming biblical, the material about the first sequel to the blockbuster film by James Cameron does not stop. The Crabsuit concept art was published on the film's official Twitter account, one of the vehicles we will see in the sequel directed by the director of Titanic.

Water is a fundamental element within the universe of Avatar, the underwater world of Pandora. Even looking at the photos of the cast and crew released online, you can understand how much of the film is set right in a marine habitat.

And so here is explained the introduction of Crabsuit inside Avatar 2 and the related concept art created ad hoc.

The design is clearly inspired by Cameron's passion for deep water and has been given a very realistic style, without exaggerating with too sci-fi details.

The production of the Avatar sequel began in 2017 and continued until 2019, with the main focus on Avatar 2 but with some filming also underway for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

The lockdown caused by COVID-19 has postponed release dates by a year. Originally scheduled for December 2021, Avatar 2 will be released in 2022, with Avatar 3 in December 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

