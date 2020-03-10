Avatar 2, Stephen Lang Talks about the Return of his Villain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Every good heroic story needs a villain at the height and, in the case of ‘Avatar’(James Cameron, 2009), evil was personified in the role of the colonel Miles Quaritch. Let everyone draw their conclusions.

The truth is Stephen Lang he knew how to contribute to the film of James Cameron the caricatural attitude necessary to act as an antagonist of the story but, as far as he counts, it may surprise more than one in the future ‘Avatar 2’And its sequels.

"It is very satisfying to know that the character was valued enough and made the necessary impression for James Cameron to say: ‘we are not done with him yet’”, Says the interpreter to The National. "It was a wonderful thing for me. Actually, my job is to defend the role I am playing, so it is satisfying to have much more time to discover Quaritch, discover what motivates him, talk about him and, hopefully, challenge the expectations that people have for the character to Create new Now I am working with a much wider canvas than with the first Avatar, and it keeps me in touch with James Cameron to lower the mud and examine the character in detail. That, for me, is absolutely satisfying and challenging."

"Definitely. it has evolved", Explain. "We are making four more films, so if he does not evolve, we would have some other problem. And it is not always a matter of evolution, it is about taking hold deeper. I am still discovering it. That is something that I will discover as we continue to work because we are by no means finished with this process."

Stephen Lang, essential in ‘Tombstone: The Legend of Wyatt Earp’(George Pan Cosmatos, 1993),‘Do not breathe’(Fede Álvarez, 2016) or‘VFW’(Joe Begos, 2019), will return to the world of Cameron not only in ‘Avatar 2’(2021), but its presence is confirmed in‘Avatar 3’(2023),‘Avatar 4’(2025) and‘Avatar 5’(2027).