Avatar 2, new look at the film: here is James Cameron on the set

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After seeing the concept of a new vehicle created by James Cameron for Avatar 2, the new chapter of the saga returns to show itself thanks to some new photos from the set published by producer Jon Landau.

The first image, which you can find in the post at the bottom of the article, shows the set of a field laboratory located in New Zealand, where filming of the new chapter is currently taking place. In the second photo, as explained by Landau, we see instead Cameron studying the environment before starting to shoot.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver will return to the cast, while among the new entries we will find Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and Jemaine Clement.

As we know 20th Century Studios, now in the hands of Disney, has four sequels to Avatar scheduled for release in December 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2008 (the dates have changed following the pandemic. Fortunately, filming in New Zealand have been running smoothly for several months now, and therefore it is hoped that production will continue as planned in view of the new release.

Meanwhile, here you can find Cameron's previews on the look of Avatar 2.