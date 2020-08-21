Entertainment

Avatar 2, here’s one of the new protagonists: he was 12 at the start of filming

August 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Waiting to be able to take a look at the official material, which is even just some images of the protagonists, the Facebook page of Avatar 2 shared two photos of the actor in the last hour Jack Champion, among the new entries of the cast, revealing the passage of time in a decidedly emblematic way.

Champion will play Javier “Spider” Socorro in the second chapter of James Cameron’s cinematic pentalogy, and when the shooting of the film began the actor was 12 years old and an obviously pre-adolescent body, while now, at 16, we see him with a developed and more mature physique, physical and tangible sign of a single portion of the time he and we spent waiting for the film to be released.

They will return to the cast of Avatar 2 Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald e Sigourney Weaver, while among the new entries we will find Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel e Jemaine Clement.

READ:  A Christmas on Mars: filming of the 2020 cinepanettone with Boldi and De Sica begins

As we know i 20th Century Studios, now in the hands of Disney, are planning four sequels to Avatar which are scheduled for release in December 2022, 2024, 2026 e 2028 (dates changed following the pandemic). Fortunately, filming in New Zealand has been running smoothly for several months now, and therefore it is hoped that production will continue as planned in view of the new release.

Meanwhile, here you can find Cameron’s previews on the look of Avatar 2.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.