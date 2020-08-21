Avatar 2, here’s one of the new protagonists: he was 12 at the start of filming

Share it:

Waiting to be able to take a look at the official material, which is even just some images of the protagonists, the Facebook page of Avatar 2 shared two photos of the actor in the last hour Jack Champion, among the new entries of the cast, revealing the passage of time in a decidedly emblematic way.

Champion will play Javier “Spider” Socorro in the second chapter of James Cameron’s cinematic pentalogy, and when the shooting of the film began the actor was 12 years old and an obviously pre-adolescent body, while now, at 16, we see him with a developed and more mature physique, physical and tangible sign of a single portion of the time he and we spent waiting for the film to be released.

They will return to the cast of Avatar 2 Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald e Sigourney Weaver, while among the new entries we will find Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel e Jemaine Clement.

As we know i 20th Century Studios, now in the hands of Disney, are planning four sequels to Avatar which are scheduled for release in December 2022, 2024, 2026 e 2028 (dates changed following the pandemic). Fortunately, filming in New Zealand has been running smoothly for several months now, and therefore it is hoped that production will continue as planned in view of the new release.

Meanwhile, here you can find Cameron’s previews on the look of Avatar 2.