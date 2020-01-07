Avatar 2: Do the new artworks in the movie offer clues to the nextgen game scenarios?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official Twitter channel of Avatar gives us the first, spectacular artwork of the next film in the saga created by James Cameron. The concept art of Avatar 2 thus rekindles the hopes of those who look forward to new information on the video game for nextgen systems in development at Ubisoft Massive.

Also from the Twitter profile of Avatar, on the other hand, at the beginning of December confirmation came to the rumors that the Massive team still wanted to work on the mysterious Avatar Project, suggesting a strong bond between this video game and the second chapter of the film epic in five acts which James Cameron is currently working on as director (and project funder).

To feed the curiosity of fans is also the message which accompanies the quartet of artwork shown to us on social media, through which we are confirmed that "Avatar sequels will not only concern the return to Pandora, but will also allow us to explore new regions of the planet".

The evocative scenes portrayed in these concepts related to the film Avatar 2, as a result, could also be the background to the adventures we will experience crossing the digital skies of Pandora in the company of our alter-ego Na'vi and his trusted "alien pterodactyl" Ikran.