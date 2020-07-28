Avalon, an RPG about King Arthur has been canceled by Ubisoft, Jason Schreier's report

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jason Schreier uncovered Pandora's box on Avalonrole-playing game starring King Arthur in development at Ubisoft studios and supervised by Mike Laidlaw, best known for being the Dragon Age designer.

Mike Laidlaw left Ubisoft Quebec in February 2020 after just twelve months in the studio and the reason seems to be related to creative differences with Serge Hascoet (Chief Creative Officer of Ubisoft), who would not have looked favorably on the project due to the fantasy setting, not particularly to his liking.

According to Schreier "the reason all Ubisoft games were similar is because they were supervised by the same person", referring to the figure of Hascoet, who recently moved away from the company due to the harassment scandal that also affected other prominent names in the Canadian division.

Avalon (codename) was a multiplayer role-playing game co-op influenced by Monster Hunter with fantasy setting and focused on the character of King Arthur. The Bloomberg reporter spoke to many team members who are said to be very happy to have been able to work on this project and at the same time frustrated by learning about the cancellation of the game "just because Hascoet isn't a fan of fantasy settings."