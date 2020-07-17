Entertainment

Avalanche Star Comics: new manga announced in the coming months

July 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Star Comics doesn't seem to want to stop anymore. In recent days the publishing house has presented the titles Weathering With You and Savage Season. In addition there was also the dreamlike An Invitation From A Crab, Panpanya's unique volume.

But Star Comics he still has four arrows at his bow which he communicated today. All the titles below will be published during the coming winter, from December onwards.

  • For the Umami necklace is coming Phantom Stalker Woman, written and drawn by the sensei Minetaro Mochizuki (already known for Dragon Head and Chiisakobe), scheduled for December. Based on a Japanese folkloric legend, a student will find himself speaking to a stranger: from that moment on, the boy's life will never be the same again.
  • One of the titles that fascinated the Italian audience in the 90s and 2000s thanks to an anime is also back. The second manga that will arrive in December for Star Comics is The Enchanting Creamy. After the editions of 1999 and 2017, the Creamy Mamy magician will return in a new guise.
  • Olympia Kyklos is the third manga to be added to the Star Comics catalog. Written and designed by Mari Yamazaki, former author of the famous Thermae Romae, at the moment the title is also present on VVVVID thanks to the anime now on the air. The first volume of Olympia Kyklos will arrive in November 2020.
  • Finally comes one of the most legendary figures, another return of a historical manga. We are talking about Doreamon, the cat that together with Nobita has conquered young and old. Star Comics will publish in November Doraemon Volume 0, a special tankobon dating back to 2019 and celebrating 50 years of the Fujiko F. Fujio manga.
READ:  Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle: PV and release date for the new Doga Kobo anime

So Star Comics is preparing for a 2020 of returns and famous authors, do you already have some purchases in mind?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.