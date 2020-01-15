Available on Netflix the trailer of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac, Part II

Share it:

After the first season of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac produced by Netflix and after the media fuss that has been created around the series following the changes brought compared to the original work and the 3DCG animations, the American streaming giant has however decided to proceed with a second season.

Outgoing on January 23, 2020, the new six episodes will be available simultaneously worldwide on the platform. To prove this is the trailer appeared on Netflix by title "SAINT SEIYA: The Knights of the Zodiac: Part II ", which preview some scenes from the new season and show us what we should expect to see in the coming days.

By watching the video, in fact, we can immediately understand how life for our heroes will not be easy at all, since they will have to clash with the Silver Knights and i Golden Knights. It would in fact appear that with the awakening of Athena a dark prophecy has awakened with her, according to which the divinity will fail in the enterprise of saving the world, destroying it in turn. Therefore some of the Knights, not placing trust in Athena, decide to fight against Pegasus and companions.

On the vein of the first season, even these six episodes will be made, obviously, in computer graphics, and from the trailer it would seem that the fights will be different and will involve many of the characters with no holds barred.

Have you seen the first season? And what do you think of the latter? Leave us a comment below.

