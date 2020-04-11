Available now the first, magnificent Funko Pop dedicated to Carnage in a female version

Share it:

Funko!, the company responsible for the production of the famous Funko Pop, has renewed its partnership with Marvel Comics presenting yesterday a brand new collectible figure dedicated to the female version of Carnage.

The Funko Pop starring Doctor Carla Unger, a character introduced in the first issue of Superior Carnage Annual in 2014. In the first pages of the comic, the symbiote reacts to the woman's hatred of her husband Will Unger, presented as an individual with a violent disposition. The symbiote enters Carla's body passing through the tear duct and pushes her to kill her husband, before finding a new guest and getting rid of her definitively, killing her.

Funko Pop has been available for 24 hours and is literally snapping up on the official Funko website. Pre-orders will remain open while stocks last and shipments will begin during the month of July. The price is approx 15 euros.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For other news on the most dangerous symbiont of the Marvel Universe we recommend you take a look at the recent Absolute Carnage, while in case you are looking for other collectible figures, you can not really miss the new product line dedicated to Pokemon.