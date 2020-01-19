Entertainment

Available for preorder a beautiful statue of Naruto Uzumaki

January 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
The series of Naruto he has always enjoyed beautiful collectible statues that delight fans of the young blond ninja of the Leaf Village. Let's take a look at this new statue depicting Naruto in the Hermit Mode.

There Hermitic mode it is one of the most powerful and difficult techniques to master among the many that Masashi Kishimoto has introduced in Naruto. The first to show it off in the manga (but it's been used long ago by the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju the founder of the Leaf Village) was Jiraiya the mentor of Naruto during the terrible fight against Pain of Akatsuki's group. The peculiarity of this technique guarantees, to those who use it, to use the natural forces of the world to enhance their physical strength, speed and, of course, ninja techniques. However even Jiraiya was unable to use it fully, which is why his face was deformed like that of a toad. Naruto himself, after a severe training at Mount Myoboku, will be able to seize it. The statue, outgoing towards the third quarter of 2020, is in 1/4 scale and measures 61 cm in height and 37 cm in width. Two models are available: the normal version and the deluxe version. The normal one costs 489 euros and has 2 interchangeable heads. The deluxe version instead has an additional bust for an extra head and costs 562 euros.

What do you think of this statue? Let us know in the comments. If you love Naruto-themed statues, also take a look at this statue of Itachi and Sasuke which stages the clash between the two Uchiha. If you are looking for something more contained in the price, you can give this beautiful Naruto Nendoroid a chance in the Fox chakra mode.

