 Ava DuVernay is taking note of fan requests for the cast of New Gods

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Currently the director Ava DuVernay is working with screenwriter Tom King on the screenplay for "New Gods", a story that will take us to the most cosmic part of the DC universe and that will officially introduce us to the cinema to characters such as Darkseid, Mister Milagro, Big Barda or the High Father, among others. Given the popularity of the characters, part of the fans are proposing their favorite actors for these roles, and it is possible that DuVernay is taking note of it.

In a response to a user asking for movie updates, DuVernay has confirmed that he is still working on the script while ‘Dream of actors’. That's when he says he has been aware of the requests that have been made with the fans for the cast and has ensured that ‘Is taking notes’ in this regard but does not give a specific example. However, there have already been actors who have spoken publicly about it like Logan Marshall-Green, who asked two years ago to play Scott Free, aka Mr. Milagro.

I'm officially an unemployed actor and I've already had my 15 min in the #MCU. So I'm starting my own shameless campaign to play my favorite hero in the #DCU. #mrmiracle @ava – Logan Marshall-Green (@TheRealElemgy) July 24, 2018

It is surprising that he confesses this publicly when, in general, the choices of producers and directors are due more to technical issues of marketing and budgeting, also weighing interpretive talent, obviously.

"New Gods" It still has no release date but it is good to know that the script continues to move forward with DuVernay and King.