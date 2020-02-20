General News

 Ava DuVernay announces the first day of DMZ filming

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Vertigo DMZ comic

The adaptation prepared by HBO Max of the DMZ comic Vertigo is moving at a good pace. In a matter of a few months the project has taken shape at the hands of the director Ava DuVernay – although it is not the first time that an attempt is made to make an adaptation -, and in that good advance, the beginning of the filming of the series has been announced.

Through Twitter, the writer, director and producer of the series published a tweet announcing that filming was underway, including an image as a teaser. DuVernay also makes a brief summary of the accompanying technical team: Roberto Patino ("Westworld") in writing and Matthew Lloyd ("Daredevil") as director of photography. DuVernay makes no mention of the names that are already known as part of the cast.

The known actors of the cast are Benjamin Bratt ("Doctor Strange"), who will play Parco Delgado, the leader of one of the most powerful bands; Freddy Miyares (“When They See Us”) as Skel, a gunman from the Delgado band who is also an accomplished graffiti artist; and Rosario Dawson in the leading role of Alma Ortego.

READ:  Patrick Schwarzenegger the cool model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger

The series is the same as the comic in a United States torn by a second civil war, leaving Manhattan as a demilitarized zone, although unlike the comic the story will focus on Ortego, a “Fierce doctor… who embarks on an anguishing journey to save lives while desperately searching for her lost son. While fighting the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords who now control the island without law, it becomes the unlikely source of what everyone has lost there: hope ”.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.