Author Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Requests Support to Win a Contest

Via Twitter, the author of the light novels Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer), Rui Tsukiyo, shared an update announcing that the work has been selected for a popularity contest by the service Kimirano, which will take place during the event “KADOKAWA Light Novel Expo 2020” next March and whose voting is available at this link.

«Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi has been nominated in this contest. Please vote for the play, anyone can vote! Let us support this work by all means!“Wrote the author.

However, the voting period has been available since January 25 and will close on February 25 in Japan at 6:00 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), so it seems that the author has taken a long time to invite his followers to vote for the work.

Regarding the contest, the site presents ten selection categories that from left to right express: Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead, Best couple, Best Cast of Characters, Best comedy, (Unidentified), Best romance, Better impact, (Unidentified), Best ecchi. As can be expected, the work is nominated in the last.

Rui Tsukiyo began publishing the novels through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in December 2016 and are still in publication. Later the publisher Kadokawa, through the seal Sneaker Bunko, began its publication on paper in July 2017, with nine volumes released to date.

A twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios TNK, under the direction of Takuya Asaoka and scripts written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, has been on broadcast since January 13 in Japan. The animated adaptation airs in two versions, one censored through television and one uncensored through the AT-X service.

Sinopsis de Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi

“Healing wizards cannot fight alone.” Keare, who has always been haunted by this logic, was always exploited over and over again by others. But one day he noticed what lay beyond healing magic, and became convinced that healing wizards are the strongest class of all. However, when he discovered this potential it was too late. Therefore, he decides to go back in time for four years, ready to rebuild his life. This is the heroic story of the healing sorcerer who became the strongest warrior, using the knowledge of his past life and healing magic.

