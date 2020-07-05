Austrian Grand Prix: Checo Pérez will start the 2020 F1 season from sixth position

Share it:

It will be his sixteenth occasion starting in the top 6 (Photo: Infobae)

The Mexican pilot Sergio "Checo" Pérez, of Racing Point, will start this Sunday, July 5 from sixth position at Austrian Grand Prix, the first race of the Formula 1 in this 2020, after the start of the season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Czech" signed a good classification this Saturday after he made a time of one minute and three seconds and 868 thousandths of a second in the 4,318 meters of the Austrian track.

With this brand, the Guadalajara not only surpassed its teammate, Lance Stroll, who will start the race from the ninth position, but was placed in front of the two Ferraripiloted by Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Even, Pérez could have been in fifth position, but Alex Albón, from the Red Bull team, scored exactly the same time as him, but his record did it first, so he kept the fifth place.

This is your best qualifying result from the Fifth place you got last year in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It will also be his sixteenth time starting in the top 6, in the 10 seasons he has been in the premier class.

Sergio Pérez's performance was far superior to that of Lance Stroll (Photo: Twitter / RacingPointF1)

Tomorrow I think we can have a good race, I think our race pace is competitive. Tomorrow it will be interesting (to see) the degradation, because we have not filmed in these conditions, in these temperatures, so it will be super interesting to see what we can do tomorrow

For his part, Valtteri Bottasof the team Mercedes Benzgot the Pole position, beating his teammate and current champion, the Englishman, by 12 thousandths of a second Lewis Hamilton.

While from the second row will rip the dutch Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, and winner the last two years in Austria (third in the rating), and English Lando Norris, Sainz's partner in McLaren.

No audience in the stands and fewer people in the boxes (all wearing masks), the race in the Red bull ring, in the city of Spielberg, will start tomorrow at 08:10 hourscenter time Mexico.

It took more than seven months since the race in Abu dhabi that closed the World Cup 2019. Originally, the championship was to start last March in Australia. Now the provisional calendar of the highest category has, so far, eight grand prizes. The following weekend, the drivers will again compete in the Red Bull Ring.

Spielberg Circuit, Austria (Photo: Twitter / F1)

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) reported that only access to the racetracks will be allowed of essential personnel such as Team members, the FIA, Formula One Management (company that manages the category) and those who work in the production of the television broadcast.

Exceptionally, a limited number of media that have annual accreditation will be allowed. The restrictions will be at least for the first three dates, the two in Austria (5 and 12/7) and in Hungary (7/19). The few journalists who attend they may not be face to face with the pilots or enter the boxes: They can only be located in the press room and in the conference room with the respective distance.

What happens if a positive case of COVID-19 is detected? The President of the FIA ​​Medical Commission, Gérard Saillant, he said a few days ago to L'Équipe than " We have rapid response tests to confirm the diagnosis, isolate and evaluate people who have been in contact with a positive case. In my opinion, the Grand Prix would not be canceled "

