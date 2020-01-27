Sports

Australian Open | Nadal – Kyrgios, live

January 27, 2020
Rafael Nadal Australia's Nick Kyrgios faces in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. The current number 1 of the ATP ranking was imposed on Pablo Carreño in the previous round. For its part, Kyrgios surpassed Karen Kachanov

First set

Rafa Nadal has taken the first set of his match against Kyrgios 6-3 in 36 minutes.

Second set

The Australian has managed to compensate for the disadvantage of the first round and has taken the second 6-3 after breaking Nadal's service in the fourth game.

The match live

