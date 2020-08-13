Australia, is hard punch against manga: ban also for Sword Art Online and other works

Share it:

Books Kinokuniya Sydney recently sent a press release to several Western news channels, confirming that in addition to the No Game No Life novels it will be the publication of six other important works has been set aside, among them Sword Art Online and Goblin Slayer stand out. The request stemmed from Australian politics Connie Bonaros.

The representative of the socio-liberal minority party SA-Best asked distributors to pay more attention to the directives of the Australian Classification Board (ACB), consequently banning some works that could be deemed offensive. The CBA accepted Bonaros' requests and investigated the matter, finally asking for the removal of seven manga: Sword Art Online, Eromanga Sensei, Goblin Slayer, No Game No Life, Inside Mari, Parallel Paradise and Dragonar Academy.

The SA-Best politician has been waging a war against Japanese manga, anime and novels since last February, when he labeled most of the works as "horrible child movieography". Another Australian political representative, Stirling Griff, he expressed himself in a similar way a few months ago. Below you can take a look at some tweets.

At the moment Books Kinokuniya Sydney has been forced to remove only these titles, but other works are under investigation and as a result, the catalog could expand further.

