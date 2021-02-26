Australia considers anime within its laws against child exploitation

About some months ago, Australia has become the center of attention for the community of fans of video games, manga or anime for its censorship policies applied to these media. Rather, attempts have been made to censor anything deemed ‘foreign’ to Australia, and they have been in a series of policy and law releases against all of this content since late 2019.

Recently a book fragment went viral on social media written by India Bryce Y Wayne Petherick, detailing the issues related to child sexual abuse, an extremely serious subject. Nevertheless, the funny thing is how it has been listed that anime is also considered part of these crimes. According to the Australian Federal Police and the book itself (which are connected) the following condition is expressed to consider “child sexual abuse”:

«Where there is no sexual activity, but where there is nudity … or virtual, including anime, cartoons, comics and drawings that represent children involved in sexual poses or activities.»

This section is obviously taken out of context. But only in the sense that anime is “generalized” as something that exploits children, or has children (or designs that resemble children) involved in sexual poses or activities. Even with this information, the guidelines of the Australian Federal Police do not change, which states that anime is considered the lowest level of child exploitation.

Since this “guideline” has been legitimate for some years, it actually it was only a matter of time before Australia started censoring anime and attacking it on all fronts. It was just a question of when that would happen.

Source: Anime Motivation