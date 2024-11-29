Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s

In a groundbreaking move, the Australian Parliament has passed legislation banning children under 16 from using social media platforms. This world-first law, set to take effect in late 2025, aims to protect young people from the potential harms associated with social media use.

Key Points of the Legislation

Scope and Penalties

The ban will apply to popular platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Companies that fail to prevent children under 16 from creating accounts could face fines of up to A$50 million ($32.5 million).

Implementation Timeline

Social media platforms have been given a 12-month grace period to develop and implement age verification systems. This timeframe allows testing and refining the technology required to enforce the ban.

Exemptions

The legislation includes specific platforms and services exemptions, including YouTube, Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline, and Google Classroom. These exemptions are primarily for educational and health-related services.

Enforcement and Age Verification

The eSafety Commissioner, Australia’s internet regulator, will enforce the new rules. The government plans to rely on age-verification technology, which will be tested in the coming months.

A trial involving about 1,200 randomly chosen Australians will be conducted from January to March 2024. This study, overseen by the Age Check Certification Scheme, will explore various age verification methods, including:

Age estimation using biometric analysis of video selfies Age verification through uploading identifying documents Age inference by cross-checking email addresses with other accounts

Support and Criticism

Supporters of the legislation, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, argue that it’s necessary to protect children from online harms and support parents in managing their children’s digital lives.

Critics, however, have raised several concerns:

Privacy implications for all users Potential isolation of vulnerable youth who rely on social media for support The rushed nature of the legislation’s passage Lack of clarity on implementation details Possible unintended consequences

Global Impact

Other countries are closely watching Australia’s pioneering legislation. Norway has pledged to follow Australia’s lead, and the UK’s technology secretary has mentioned that a similar ban is “on the table.”

Conclusion

As Australia embarks on this unprecedented journey to regulate social media access for young users, the world will be watching to see how effective the ban is and what lessons can be learned. The success or failure of this legislation could shape the future of online safety policies for children globally.