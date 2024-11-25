Austin’s Own Glen Powell Offers “Billion-Dollar” Prize at Hometown Lookalike Contest

In a heartwarming display of hometown pride and Hollywood generosity, Glen Powell brought his signature charm to a lookalike contest in Austin, Texas—even while filming overseas. The event, which drew hundreds of fans to Auditorium Shores on Sunday, took an unexpected turn when Powell made a surprise virtual appearance.

“If no one is shirtless for no reason, then this whole thing is a sham,” Powell joked during his FaceTime call to the crowd, capturing the playful spirit that has made him Austin’s newest sweetheart. The “Top Gun: Maverick” star, currently filming Edgar Wright’s “The Running Man” in England, couldn’t resist adding his twist to the proceedings.

The contest winner, Austin-based physician assistant Maxwell Braunstein, walked away with more than just bragging rights. Beyond the advertised prizes—a cowboy hat, $5 in cash, and free Torchy’s Tacos queso for a year—Powell stunned everyone with an extraordinary bonus: a guaranteed movie cameo for the winner’s family member of choice.

“This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion,” Powell declared with his characteristic humor. He explained that while his parents appear in all his films, this time, he’s extending the tradition to his counterpart’s family.

The selection process had some special judges—Powell’s mother and aunt were on hand to help crown the winner. Braunstein, who admitted to predicting his victory, said afterward, “My face hasn’t hurt like this since I was ten and at Disney World.”

The event organizer, Kate Carpenter, highlighted Powell’s deep connection to his hometown. “That’s a testament that Glen Powell loves this city, loves the people, and is just a great overall guy,” she noted.

The contest reflects a growing trend of celebrity lookalike events sweeping across the globe. It all started with a Timothée Chalamet contest in New York City, where the actor himself made a surprise appearance. Since then, similar events have popped up worldwide, searching for doubles of stars like Paul Mescal in Dublin and Dev Patel in San Francisco.

Powell’s virtual message captured the essence of Austin’s spirit: “Take a picture together for me, enjoy my favorite city in the world, keep Austin weird, hook ’em Horns, and see ya around every time I look in the mirror.”

The event also highlighted Powell’s rising status in Austin culture. As attendee Sarah Campa observed, “Many people say that he’s like the cutie now of UT Austin culture, rather than Matthew McConaughey. He’s been replaced.”

The contest drew several quirky entries, including someone dressed as Torchy’s Tacos’ red devil mascot and even a dog resembling Powell’s famous rescue pet, Brisket. This variety of contestants perfectly embodied Austin’s famous “Keep It Weird” motto.

Powell’s next moves include “The Running Man” and an upcoming TV series called “Chad Powers.” His recent successes in films like “Anyone But You” with Sydney Sweeney and the disaster film “Twisters” have cemented his position as one of Hollywood’s rising stars.

The gathering at Auditorium Shores proved to be more than just a lookalike contest—it celebrated local pride, Hollywood dreams, and the power of community.

As hundreds of fans cheered for their favorite Powell double, it became clear that Austin’s newest favorite son has mastered the art of staying connected to his roots, even while soaring to new heights in Hollywood.