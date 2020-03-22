'Austin Powers 4' may still arrive according to Jay Roach

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

About two decades have passed since we last saw Austin Powers on the big screen. It was in his third film, 'Austin Powers in Goldmember', released in 2002 under the direction of Jay Roach – that this year the Oscar nominee 'El Escándalo' was presented. Since then much has been said about a fourth installment of this classic of humor, and this one, it seems, could arrive at any moment.

As Movieweb points out, the idea for a fourth Austin Powers tape is still on the table. Because even though nothing is officially being prepared yet, Jay Roach and Mike Myers, the leading actor, is a topic that they continue to discuss frequently, looking for the right story. As Roach himself commented to the media, "We talk about it once a month" but the story will not progress "until we know specifically what it wants to be."

Although there is no closed script on the table, the director of the previous tape does have some idea of ​​where he would like to shoot: "I agree that there is a battle classic on Austin tapes, love type versus fear and paranoia, color versus lack of color. In Dr evis there are some aspects of the way the world works right now that I find very wicked. I'll put it that way. "

Therefore, you win. The final idea is yet to come. And if so, would you have the iconic Myers again? As the director has anticipated, it is expected: "I long for him to return, and Mike too. We have all done it for a long time, it has always been like this, when the right story arises."