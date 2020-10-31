Austin Amelio talks about Sherry’s bittersweet comeback

Austin Amelio, the interpreter of Dwight in the universe of The Walking Dead announces that “crazy things are about to happen” now that his Dwight and wife are reunited in Fear the Walking Dead.

The episode of the sixth season Alaska it ended in fact with the first appearance of Sherry (Christine Evangelista) after a 2016 episode of The Walking Dead. But the couple’s happy reunion may be short-lived: Dwight ran away from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) only to be subjugated by a new villain, Virginia (Colby Minifie).

“You will see these lives as two pieces of a puzzle that don’t really fit together”he said Amelio a Decider about what will happen to Dwight e Sherry. “Or a piece of the puzzle was bent and water fell on it, and you’re trying to force it. It will be different. It won’t be what they thought it would be.”



The honeymoon period may not last long, he said Amelio, because “something crazy is about to happen”. Amelio’s comments come after the co-stars Lennie James e Karen David – who play Morgan Jones and Grace respectively – warned viewers to prepare for a sixth season “very dark”.

“There will be too much fear for the spectators to handle”he said James during a virtual family reunion The Walking Dead in summer. “We’re definitely going to the dark side this season. Very, very dark, so hold on tight. It will be a real thrill.” he added David.

Taking characters to dark places signals changes for the mostly divided and spread out survivor group in western Virginia settlements, including Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) e Daniel salazar (Ruben Blades).

“When it comes to this universe, for me to say, ‘We’re getting dark’, it must be pretty serious.”he said James. “We are practically moving in this direction and no one will be the same at the end of this season.”



Questions about the absence of Sherry gives The Walking Dead will be addressed in Honey, the episode of Fear aired on November 8. That’s where we will meet again Christine Evangelista and his character called now “Sherry 2.0”.

“She is a much more resolute, strong and tenacious person, and she is on a mission. I call her Sherry 2.0”he said Evangelista a Insider. “Everything that has happened to her in her life – all the pain she endured, the loss, the abuse she endured, especially with Negan, and then, ultimately, having no conclusion from all that experience because she had to flee. he never really showed her any lights. Her ex-husband did. “



Has continued, “The character of Dwight really saw the fall of that empire in a certain way and she didn’t. She’s really bringing all those experiences and it was really heavy and you will see how that changed her as a woman. It hardened her into a some sense and you will see her struggle against this. “

Showrunner Andrew Chabiss commented on the thrilling reuonion in Fear The Walking Dead as Maggie Grace gave birth to her first child.

