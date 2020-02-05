August Diehl gives us 5 reasons not to miss Terrence Malick's tape

Share it:

Son of an actor and a costume designer, August Diehl (Berlin, 1976) has been living on stage or acting in front of the cameras all his life, although he recognizes that his international fame is due "to that crazy cinephile who is Quentin Tarantino." His time at ‘Malditos bastardos’ (2009) opened the doors of international cinema to this polyglot interpreter (he speaks four languages, including Spanish) that changes his record for his last role: in ‘Hidden life’, Terrence Malick's latest ‘mystic visual’ poem, Diehl is an Austrian farmer who refuses to fight for Nazi Germany.

1. Malick's call

“I knew there was going to be a casting in Berlin, but nobody called me. In the end I did it, but I continued without news for months. Until Terry called … I remember I was walking through Berlin and it was pouring rain. In the end, the conversation lasted 45 minutes. I wanted to know absolutely everything about me. ”

2. A real character

“Franz, the farmer who lives alone according to his conscience, really existed. I relied on his letters to understand him: from the outside, he is a hero, but he puts his family in danger, abandons his children … That makes him interesting. ”

3. A different shoot

“Terry films with the camera very close to you, only with natural light and very long shots. On average they lasted about 20 minutes. The first 10 you say your dialogue and then you improvise. Those moments can become the most interesting. ”

4. Without rest

“This way of shooting makes you always on camera, so you completely immerse yourself in the story. One day I slept in a meadow and when I woke up, Terry was filming me. We lived in the movie. ”

5. A unique filmmaker

“All directors work in their own way, but Terrence lives his own space. What he does is unique. It's great that he has the freedom to do things as he wants and when he wants to. ”