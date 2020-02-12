Audience level for the Oscar Awards reaches its lowest point

Share it:

The live broadcast of the Academy Awards on ABC, reached its lowest point in history with 23.6 million people in the United States who tuned in to see "Parasite" be named "Best Movie".

The Nielsen Company announced that it was a smaller amount compared to the 29.6 million who saw the ceremony last year. The previous lowest number for the Oscar Awards was in 2018, when 26.5 million saw the awards.

The Oscars, which were delivered last Sunday, advanced the date of their broadcast a few weeks compared to the date they are usually held, but this did not serve to attract viewers.

On the other hand, Before Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" went down in history as the first film not spoken in English to win the Oscar jackpot, the South Korean director made a modest request to the American public: don't be afraid of the subtitles. Upon receiving the award for best foreign film at the Golden Globes last month, the filmmaker who has worked in Seoul and Hollywood said:

Once they overcome the one inch barrier of the subtitles they will enter many more amazing movies.

Reflecting on these words on Sunday behind the scenes at the Academy Awards with several of his statuettes in hand, Bong Joon Ho wondered if those barriers are already disappearing; In an exciting and thunderous surprise, the revolutionary triumph of "Parasite" ended with more than nine decades of English monopoly in the most important film prize.