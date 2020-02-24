Attica: a surprising Bonelli manga designed by Giacomo Bevilacqua

Share it:

Giacomo "Keison" Bevilacqua he loves to define it simply as a "comic", but if we wanted to insert Attica in a specific editorial category, we would not hesitate to talk about Euromanga. A trend that in recent years is experiencing a season of growing luck, with a generation of European authors eager to try their hand at the genres and dynamics of Japanese manga. A hybrid creature capable of creating often emerges an interesting synthesis between the worlds of European and Japanese comics. A genre that among its most famous exponents boasts Radiant, a Euromanga born in France from Tony Valente's pencils and later became the protagonist of an anime transposition.

Now, the genre also lands in Italy, thanks to an author who over the years continues to prove himself skilled and eclectic. From the beginning with Panda likes it exploring the universe of graphic novels with The sound of the world by heartBevilacqua has collaborated with a large selection of publishing houses, including Sergio Bonelli Editore, under whose roof he found a home in the past Lavennder. And right at the home of Dylan Dog, the Roman author has chosen to propose Attica. A production far from the most classic stylistic features of the historic Italian publishing house, but which has managed to find a place within the Audace line, a label with which Bonelli aims to bring more mature designs to the market, both in storytelling and in graphic style. Thus was born a series composed of you are real tankobon, with monthly publication. Pending the conclusion of this interesting editorial path, here are our impressions of the volumes that make up the first half of the work.

Attica: a city-state surrounded by walls

The events painted by Giacomo "Keison" Bevilacqua's pencils revolve around Attica, a city-state that is located in an alternative version of the contemporary world. A place of contradictions and murky mysteries, the latter presents itself to the international community as an illusory paradise on earth, a citizen-friendly place, with "large green spaces and effective and top quality public transport (…), placed by experts among the very first places in the world ranking for quality of life".

Behind this idyllic appearance, however, lies a very different nature: the decanting qualities of Attica are a reality only for the few citizens who reside within the colossal walls surrounding the city-state, around which stretches of decadent slums. The mysteries surrounding this place all seem to go back to a single historical moment: fifteen years before the beginning of the narrative, Attica became independent from the European Union and saw the disturbing rise to power President Ino, man who has ruled it continuously since then. The latter wanted to create the barrier that separates the city-state from the rest of the world.

The disturbing dichotomy that characterizes Attica is revealed in Bevilacqua's story from the first pages of Volume 1, which immediately decline two opposing visions: a faction that sees walls as a necessary tool to "protect the most beautiful place in the world"and those who judge the President of Attica as a"king who sits on the throne of the largest and most modern medieval fortress on the planet". A dystopian setting, which the Roman author uses to build, number after number, a narrative structure that reveals an increasingly gloomy reality, built on a heap of violence and madness. At the turn of Attica's present and its past, the first three volumes of the Bonelli series are characterized by a pressing narrative rhythm, which overwhelms both the reader and the protagonists of the story.

And the latter are fully the beating heart of the narrative: five figures united by a common destiny, that of marching on Attica, destroying its walls and, with them, the blanket of lies on which they were built. Bevilacqua's work does not immediately reveal its entire cast, but the peculiar characters encountered during the initial stages go to compose an adorable amalgam of madness and charisma.

The most bizarre superpowers define its nature: between the young Kat, who would not disfigure as the daughter of a Sherlock Holmes of the present day, and the calm and altruistic Aiden, able to field a powerful but dumb alter-ego with armor worthy of a contemporary Power Ranger, the first protagonists to be introduced in Attica they immediately gain the reader's sympathy: we don't want to anticipate you more.

Between humor, fighting and pop-culture

A bit' battle shonen, a bit' seinen, Attica it weaves the threads of the destinies of its eccentric protagonists, in a path that will lead them to gradually become aware of their origins and to approach the territory of the City-State. Between dynamic fights and opponents that in terms of bizarre powers do not disfigure absolutely in front of the group of Five, in the series there is no shortage of action sequences, often generated by unexpected dynamics and painted in effective splash page. However, it is important to underline how the opponents put on the pitch by Bevilacqua are not simple specks, but dramatically ruthless characters. Whether they are animated by the thirst for power or an inexplicable inner cruelty, the antagonists that populate the universe of Attica they are capable of suddenly taking profoundly violent and heinous actions. Cynical and concretely dangerous, they retain an aura of mystery around them that the narration of the first volumes of the work does not totally dissipate.

However, there is no lack of space even for an abundant dose of humor: the pages of Attica they have been able to tear much more than some heartfelt and sincere laughter. Fans of Bevilacqua's Panda likes it or, even more, of Panda likes adventure they will not be absolutely disappointed by some of the narrative solutions put in place by the author. Among more or less veiled references to pop culture, readers can indulge themselves in seeing references to the most disparate productions, which range between literature and video games.

Refer to Sailor Moon it's at Pokémon will not fail to make their appearance in the most unexpected situations, while the most attentive fans of the King of the Thrill could even find a small tribute to the saga of the Black Tower by Stephen King. In this context, an appreciated self-activism is inevitable: keep your eyes open, the Panda is always lurking!