Attention, nostalgic: Netflix prepares a new ‘Matilda’ movie

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
If we think of classic movies that yes or yes we must see at least once in a lifetime (apart from 'Bad Girls', of course), one of the first that comes to mind is'Matilda '. This girl we all admired for her great intelligence and magical powers became one of the protagonists of our childhood. The movie was released there by 1996 (yes, it has been over 20 years), but now You will return to our lives thanks to Netflix.

The producer has partnered with Sony, and together they will make a 'remake' of this movie. Well, not exactly. Actually, what they are going to adapt to the big screen is not that movie, but the Broadway musical which inspired this some years ago, 'Matilda The Musical'. Completed in 2017, now we can finally enjoy the adventures of this girl. Unfortunately, we are not sure when it will be, but negotiations are already underway, and it has already been confirmed that its director will be Matthew Warchus. Of course, they have not yet begun to roll and it seems that the thing is going long. By the way, the original is available in its catalog, so if you haven't seen it yet … you're already taking it!

Netflix will produce a new 'Matilda' movie

What will Matilda use his mental powers for now? (by the way, the 'girl' is already 32 years old) Will her arch nemesis be Miss Trunchbull in this new adaptation? We will have to wait to check it out.

