Attention, fans of Lizzie McGuire: the filming of the series has stopped

If 2019 was the year of the 'reboot', 'revival' and 'remake' turns of series and movies that we were fans of in the 90s, this 2020 does not fall short. One of the most anticipated ads was that of 'Lizzie McGuire', which would continue the stories of the protagonist – interpreted by Hilary Duff– but being a thirties.

All his fans are now around thirty, so the illusion and the 'hype' with the news was real, but what has been our surprise when we have read that, after recording two chapters, the shooting has stopped dead.

We will have to wait a little longer to see Lizzie making his own for New York because Terri Minsky, the creator of the series and also producer of this 'revival' that will air on Disney + He has left the project. Thus, according to a source consulted by TVLine, "after filming two chapters, we concluded that we needed to move towards a different creative direction and put a different focus on the series."

A person from the Disney team told Variety that "fans have a sentimental bond with Lizzie McGuire and high expectations with the new series. "

THE NEW SERIES OF LIZZIE MCGUIRE, WAITING

We hope that the wait is worth it, because the truth is that we always tend to think that the continuation of the series that mark us is a good idea, until we see them and, if we do not like them, our memory is stained forever.

In addition, with the recent news that Gordo returns (the best friend of Lizzie in the series), we can't expect anything else from that 'revival' than magic, magic!

What will surprise us producers and scriptwriters? We will be attentive.