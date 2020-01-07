Attention ARMY, BTS will launch Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21

Share it:

BTS has promised that they will "break it" big this 2020; One of the most anticipated events by the fandom is the new Idols comeback and to calm the ARMY's anxieties a bit, Big Hit Entertainment (Bangtan's HOME) has announced the release date of the new boy band album , the continuation of his acclaimed hit EP "Map of the Soul: PERSON".

In a statement shared on the Weverse platform, Big Hit informs the millions of fans around the world. "Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on Friday, February 21, the pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available at BTS Weverse and the coffee fan. "

We hope to continue with the interest and support of all our ARMY.

Great surprise took the fandom with this news, especially for the title that will take the new Bangtan record production. In social networks fans gtud whether the album would be named "Map of the Soul: Shadow" or "Map of the Soul: Ego", however, it has been revealed that it will be "Map of the Soul: 7". Also the theories by the ARMY have not been done, seizing the main themes of global trends on Twitter.

Some fans mention that "Shadow" and "Ego" are probably the name of two songs on the album; They also said they found logic to the name of the album, since there are seven members of BTS and this 2020 will be seven years since its release.

Map of the Soul: 7 Jung's Seven Sermons to the Dead # MOTS7 Jung in the Seven Sermons refers to Abraxas / Abraxis, the supreme being. It is believed that the seven Greek letters of the name Abraxas represent the seven classical planets. # 7isComing + @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/nrvol1VPEA – Lele ✨ 석진 시 (@lelebtslove)

As the days go by Big Hit will release the concept photographs of "Map of the Soul: 7", the setlist, the trailer of the new MV and more; ARMY is more than happy to live a new Idols comeback again.

With regard to the new BTS world tour, it would appear to begin next April. A few days ago on the official Big Hit Twitter account, an amazing teaser poster of what the new tour would be was published; The image shows the reflections of the seven members of with a purple background and the text "TOUR" (tour). Also the agency that launched and represents Bangtan wrote in his tweet: "April 2020. Stay tuned."

New tour or a new movie? The ARMY is waiting for more information from Big Hit Entertainment.

In the recent installment of the Golden Disc Awards that took place in Seoul, South Korea, BTS commented after winning Album of the Year (Daesang):

We thank you for all the love you give to BTS music, we will correspond with good music this 2020 too!