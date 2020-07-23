Attentat 1942 banned from Google Play: Nazi references? It's a game about war

Share it:

Attentat 1942 by Charles Games is no longer available on the Google Play Store in Germany, Austria, Russia, France and many other countries, Big G has in fact removed the game from its store accusing the work of containing explicit references to Nazism.

Attentat 1942 is a high impact narrative experience which uses flashbacks and videos of the time to bring the player into an extremely delicate historical context such as that of the Second World War. A historically accurate production in every detail, capable of winning various awards over the years.

This though it was not enough to avoid the ban from Google Play, the company contacted the developers to advise them of the removal from the store. The development team obviously stated the anti-fascist nature of the project and contacted Google technical support, at the moment without receiving replies, if not an automatic message from the Czech division informing how the request will be considered as soon as possible.

The authors obviously did not deny the Nazi content present in Attentat 1942 but these were used only as part of the reconstruction of a historical context, without absolutely wanting to praise Nazism. At the time of writing, the game is still available on Steam and other digital marketplaces, the problem related to the ban seems to concern only the Google store.