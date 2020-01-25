Attack on Titan XR: a new attraction that takes us into the world of The Attack of the Giants

Share it:

The manga de The attack of the Giants, after ten years of serialization, it is moving towards its natural conclusion. And to celebrate this anniversary that Universal Studios have inaugurated an attraction on Eren and the Titans. Call Attack on Titan XR, is a four-dimensional experience that immerses those who live it in the animated world.

With the augmented reality viewer on the eyes and on a machine that reproduces the movements for a more immersive experience, the attraction takes the spectators among the cities infested by giants, fleeing from a structure under attack. On board a horse-drawn cart, defended by members of the Exploration Corps, Mikasa for example, you will live an adventure in contact with danger, in a race towards salvation.

As you can see from the video reported in this article. The characters that we learned to appreciate in the manga and then also in the anime, flit all around the viewers, thanks to the Three-dimensional movement devices, counterattacking the repeated attempts of the giants who meet along the way to detach the passengers from the wagon and then feed on them.

In an experience that seems to really manage to catapult viewers into the world created by Hajime Isayama, as the video testifies, the adventure begins well before the viewers are worn, as a journey is made inside some of the most iconic places of The Attack of the Giants, also reproducing the moment in which the abominable monsters, that can be seen from the windows, they start the assault on the structure from which you are then forced to escape.

What do you think of this themed experience? Would you like to try it at least once in your life? Let us know below in the comments.

