Attack on Titan: will live-action be faithful to the manga?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of western cinema is full of live-action inspired by the Japanese market, but these feature films do not always have the desired effect. From the Netflix death note disaster to Dragon Ball Evolution, the titles that have caused controversy are really many. But what future lies with the Hollywood project de The attack of the Giants?

If you were not aware of it, in 2018 the Warner Bros. confirmed the production of a film made in the USA of The Attack of the Giants, the masterpiece of Hajime Isayama. In any case, since then, the information that has come down to us has just arrived with the dropper and the project is still anchored in the mystery, although we know the name of the director in charge, Andy Mussetti (IT), and the producers of the film.

Recently, just one of these producers, Masi Oka, was interviewed by Comic Book about the future of Hollywood adaptations of Japanese titles. Thanks to the work with the Attack of the Giants, therefore, Oka revealed that "the approach to the film is respecting the original material"Just so, he adds, you can create a"movies not just for fans", with the ultimate aim of increasing the initial fan base. Likewise, through this process it is also possible to improve the relationships between the Hollywood crews and the original creators to give greater reputation to the live-action format.

However, his words seem to firmly confirm the intent of the staff of to respect Isayama sensei's work as much as possible, writer of a complex story that needs to be followed according to a common thread so as not to create a disaster. And if so, then, we can not expect excessive tweaks that could compromise the entire project. And what are your expectations for this film? Let us know with a comment below.