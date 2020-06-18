Attack on Titan: who will survive and who will not at the end of the manga?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There death has always been present in The Attack of the Giants, from the first chapter. Hajime Isayama made us become attached to many characters and then killed them in a brutal or surprising way. And as we get closer to the end of the manga, more and more figures we know who have a bad end.

After the death of Keith Shadis and Theo Magath, besides the probable one of Floch, we see which of the protagonists survived Attack on Titan 129 they could stay alive or die in the final stages.

Let's start with the protagonist and, currently, also antagonist of The Attack of the Giants: Eren Jaeger. The boy is thinking of destroying the world, at least in what are the declared intentions. Some details suggest that Eren will live until the end of the series.

Then there are i possessors of the powers of giants who are in a precarious situation: Reiner Braun, Armin Arlert, Annie Leonhart, Zeke Jaeger. At the moment it is not known if Eren has removed the 13-year life limit for those who inherit this power, but removed Armin, they are all at the end of their life. For this reason, they may also be even more likely to sacrifice in the final battle.

On the other hand, on the human side, and in especially to those of the Exploratory Legion, we find the co-star Mikasa Ackerman. Mikasa is unlikely to die by the end of the series given the character's popularity and role, while the same cannot be said for Connie, Jean and Hange. Isayama did not scruple in killing Sasha suddenly and for this reason some of these three could lose their lives in the final.

IS Levi Ackerman? Humanity's strongest warrior has already survived death a few chapters ago. To think that Isayama can launch him into battle in the current conditions to make him die, instead of leaving him to observe the situation from a distance, does not have many solid foundations and therefore it is very likely to arrive until the end of the manga without further injuries. You who you think will die in the last chapters of The Attack of the Giants?