Attack on Titan: what does Armin think of Eren after the latest events?

It is now clear to everyone how this series finale is heart-pounding. Out of every scheme and beyond everyone's expectations. The attack of the Giants in the last chapters he gave us one surprise after another, so much that we no longer know who the bad guys really are and who the good guys are.

Eren he awakened the power of the Progenitor Giant and instead of using it to end the war he decided to kill and exterminate all those who have no Eldian blood in their veins. This brought his friends in particular Mikasa is Armin wondering which side to be on: whether with Eren or against Eren. So in chapter 125 there was a discussion between the two, in which the blond admitted that, from his point of view, their friend is now passed off having exceeded, and even by much, the limit.

He also confesses that he does not know exactly what they will have to do and how to behave once the war is over. And it is precisely in the midst of this confession that Armin gives free rein to all his bitterness by revealing that Commander Levi was wrong to give the power of the Colossal Giant to him and that it would have been better to have given it to Erwin, as he would have known exactly what to do and how to behave in such a situation.

After the confrontation, Armin and Mikasa separate with the first who heads to Gabi, intending to reach the village of Ragako in which Connie is taking Falco to implement the plan to save her mother; plan that we told you in a previous article.

And what do you think of the latest events seen in the manga? Are you for or against Eren? Let us know below in the comments.