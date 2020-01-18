Entertainment

Attack on Titan: what does Armin think of Eren after the latest events?

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It is now clear to everyone how this series finale is heart-pounding. Out of every scheme and beyond everyone's expectations. The attack of the Giants in the last chapters he gave us one surprise after another, so much that we no longer know who the bad guys really are and who the good guys are.

Eren he awakened the power of the Progenitor Giant and instead of using it to end the war he decided to kill and exterminate all those who have no Eldian blood in their veins. This brought his friends in particular Mikasa is Armin wondering which side to be on: whether with Eren or against Eren. So in chapter 125 there was a discussion between the two, in which the blond admitted that, from his point of view, their friend is now passed off having exceeded, and even by much, the limit.

He also confesses that he does not know exactly what they will have to do and how to behave once the war is over. And it is precisely in the midst of this confession that Armin gives free rein to all his bitterness by revealing that Commander Levi was wrong to give the power of the Colossal Giant to him and that it would have been better to have given it to Erwin, as he would have known exactly what to do and how to behave in such a situation.

READ:  The series of Loki is already in preproduction, as revealed by a new photo of Tom Hiddleston

After the confrontation, Armin and Mikasa separate with the first who heads to Gabi, intending to reach the village of Ragako in which Connie is taking Falco to implement the plan to save her mother; plan that we told you in a previous article.

And what do you think of the latest events seen in the manga? Are you for or against Eren? Let us know below in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.