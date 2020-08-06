Entertainment

Attack on Titan: volume 32 of the manga arrives, here is the Japanese cover

August 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The focus on The attack of the Giants focuses mainly on the chapters, published monthly in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. However, Kodansha's magazine is not the only way to read the stories written by Hajime Isayama. In fact, approximately every four months, the publishing house publishes the tankobons that collect the chapters.

Together with the release of The Attack of the Giants 131, the chapter published this month in the magazine, it has been confirmed that the next manga booklet will be in Japanese bookstores and comics shops starting from 9 September 2020. The volume that will come out in conjunction with the eleventh anniversary of Hajime Isayama's work could be the penultimate one and has revealed itself with its cover, which you can see below.

The tweet introduces us to cover of The Attack of the Giants 32 even if still in low resolution. The main group is obviously that of the alliance between Eldia and Marley, made up of a few soldiers from both sides. Hange, Armin, Mikasa, Jean, Reiner, Annie, Gabi, Falco, Connie, Magath and Pieck each look in a different direction with rifles and weapons in hand, preparing for their assault that could decree the victory or defeat of the plans of Eren Jaeger.

In the drawings we note the development of the mangaka, confirmed also by the comparison of the scenes of The Attack of the Giants.

