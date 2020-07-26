Attack on Titan: two new spirits inspired by the series are coming soon

Share it:

The de series the attack of the Giants has partnered with an Oita-based brewery, Oitamtsu Brewin – to release two new types of spirits – Enma Red and Enma Black, inspired by the Hajime Isayama brand.

The partnership stems from the author's relationship with the prefecture of Oita, where his hometown is located. The Enma Red bottle presents the same illustration as the first volume of the manga, while the Enma Black bottle – as you can see at the bottom of the article – shows the cover of the four volume.

Both liqueurs will be available for purchase in the Likaman chain of stores in Japan, starting August 1st. It is possible to pre-order through the chain website. Each bottle costs 1760 yen (about $ 16).

It is not surprising that the Attacco dei Giganti is an inspiration for the production of various consumer products, being one of the most popular brands in recent years. In addition to the manga, which is reaching its natural conclusion, fans eagerly await the fourth and final season of the anime.

We do not have an official date for its transmission, however the latest rumors would point to the month of October. The animation studio that will take care of its realization will be the Map Studio. The first presentation trailer showed encouraging signs, and the staff's statements demonstrate the willingness not to spare on the quality of the next season.

