Attack on Titan: the Attack Giant takes the field in an extraordinary cosplay

The wait for de Attack on Titan 4 it becomes more and more poignant, especially by virtue of the manga now nearing its end. The same author, in fact, Hajime Isayama, recently revealed that the story has now exceeded 95% and, in all probability, will end at the same time as the television counterpart.

Despite the rumors that are continuing without stopping in relation to the last season of The Attack of the Giants, especially regarding the qualitative uncertainties dictated by the change of study, expectations are sky high. In this regard, we suggest you to recover our analysis on the latest trailer in which we share with you our expectations regarding the end of the work.

But if it is Study Map is giving his best to produce a final season with the bows, on the other also the fans are giving their best to support the franchise, also through ingenious manifestations of creativity, the last of which signed Kinnikuman. The cosplayer, in fact, tried to interpret Eren's Attack Giant in an epic personal interpretation, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. Despite the obvious small size, fans particularly appreciated the overall rendering of the cosplay which is particularly similar to the original.

And you, however, what do you think of this extraordinary interpretation, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.