Entertainment

Attack on Titan: the Attack Giant takes the field in an extraordinary cosplay

July 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The wait for de Attack on Titan 4 it becomes more and more poignant, especially by virtue of the manga now nearing its end. The same author, in fact, Hajime Isayama, recently revealed that the story has now exceeded 95% and, in all probability, will end at the same time as the television counterpart.

Despite the rumors that are continuing without stopping in relation to the last season of The Attack of the Giants, especially regarding the qualitative uncertainties dictated by the change of study, expectations are sky high. In this regard, we suggest you to recover our analysis on the latest trailer in which we share with you our expectations regarding the end of the work.

But if it is Study Map is giving his best to produce a final season with the bows, on the other also the fans are giving their best to support the franchise, also through ingenious manifestations of creativity, the last of which signed Kinnikuman. The cosplayer, in fact, tried to interpret Eren's Attack Giant in an epic personal interpretation, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. Despite the obvious small size, fans particularly appreciated the overall rendering of the cosplay which is particularly similar to the original.

READ:  Empyre: Did Marvel Comics just anticipate new deaths?

And you, however, what do you think of this extraordinary interpretation, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.