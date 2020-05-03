Share it:

Attack on Titan season 4: Shingeki no Kyojin trailer, episodes, and release date

One of the most popular anime of all time is none other than Shingeki no Kyojin, also well known as the Attack on Titan. Following a fantastic cutting edge storyline about post-apocalyptic earth and humanity fighting against giants known as Titans for their existence, Attack on Titan has obtained massive cult status and is easily now one of the pop culture icons of 21st century. Hajime Iseyama has prepared a visual masterpiece with important themes of friendship, betrayal, war, a loss for all anime fans to galore. And with a Jaw-dropping ending of season 3, the next and most probable final season is soon to be released as well!

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Trailer

This time the story will go abroad as the corps gain incredible ground. The hero Eren alongside Mikasa, Arlert, Armin, and Levi will cross the ocean and discover some incredible facts about the war they have been fighting for so long. They will follow what was written in Eren’s dad’s diaries, which were at long last found in the last season by Erin. We’ll see new astounding insights concerning the historical backdrop of people and titans being uncovered. Likewise, this will be the last confrontation between the two races as after this we won’t get any more new seasons of Shingeki no Kyojin otherwise known as Attack on Titan.

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Predictions

It is expected that season 4 will give a massive twist in terms of the Titans origin and finally show the battles as not simply between a hero and monsters, but rather two different types of people. The mystery of Grisha Yaeger’s origins will be finally revealed as well. The mystery beyond the sea might just bring the climactic battle everyone is looking forward to.

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 release date

Assault on Titan Season 4 will be released in October 2020. It is also available on Netflix. The season 4 will bring the final clash of the two groups to a close and finally give the perfect conclusion to this gripping tale.

