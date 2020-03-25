Attack on Titan reveals what Mikasa Ackerman's wishes are

Share it:

The attack of the Giants he has always revolved around the threat of the giants and above all the desire of Eren Jaeger to find freedom. At his side there are some characters who helped him, and among these there is in particular Mikasa Ackerman. However, the female protagonist of the work rarely let herself go.

With chapter 127 of The Attack of the Giants, however, we saw one Mikasa Ackerman more determined on the occasion of the plan to prevent Eren from destroying the world. He is in fact one of the first people to join Hange to try to convince his friend to stop the march of the giants and thus find a compromise with the other states of the world.

"I want to stop Eren" are words that hardly long ago the girl would have said, even if from the speech that took place the following night, in which Annie Leonhart also took part, it is made clear that in any case the woman will not try to kill Eren in order to stop the attack. In this regard, Mikasa confirms that Eren is in the first place among the things to be protected and would be willing to sacrifice the world to do it, even if she does not prefer this option.

Will Mikasa be able to convince Eren to stop the attack? Or will he surrender to the will of his partner once there is no way to change his plans to destroy the world? Attack on Titan will return with chapter 128 which will be published in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in April.