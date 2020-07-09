Attack on Titan: revealed the official release date of chapter 131

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ten years and more have passed since it debuted The attack of the Giants on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. During this time, Hajime Isayama has made progress in many ways, but now the story is about to end. Very few chapters are missing before seeing the finale, as confirmed by the mangaka himself.

Therefore every month brings us closer to that beautiful and ugly conclusion for many fans of The Attack of the Giants. Said this, when chapter 131 of The Attack of the Giants is released? The answer comes in these hours thanks to the Attack on Titan Wiki account that shares the official date on Twitter.

Bessatsu Shonen Magazine number 9 will arrive on August 7, 2020 and with it will also arrive the chapter of The Attack of the Giants. As you can see, the magazine will arrive a few days earlier than usual (usually the release date is the 9th of each month). The reason is to be found in the fact that August 9 is Sunday and, given that the distribution of the magazines does not work during the weekend, in these cases everything is always brought forward to the first useful day, the 7 in this case.

So for this month we can read the chapter of The Attack of the Giants with a very slight advance. Are you ready to see what Eren has in mind?