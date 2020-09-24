Attack on Titan: Mikasa’s new look leaves fans breathless

At the fourth and last season of the anime of Attack of the Giants missing and less and to cheer the wait the official Twitter profile of the franchise has published a new spectacular poster.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll and Funimation, Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive by the end of the current year, with the month of December that seems the most eligible for publication. This new season will complete the adventures of the charismatic protagonists and will close a circle that began in 2013.

Waiting for the new episodes, the official Twitter account of the anime of The Attack of the Giants shared a new poster showcasing members of the Reconnaissance Army who survived a devastating attack by the Titans in the Season 3 finale.

The tweet it went viral in a short time, with Mikasa’s new look dominating the scene. Unlike the classic brown jacket she’s used to us so far, in season four the girl will wear a black battle suit and will be equipped with crazy equipment. The female protagonist is even considered a better character than Levi, who in the meantime is the protagonist of a faithful cosplay of The Attack of the Giants. And what do you think of Mikasa’s new look? Is she really a better leader than Levi?

The work of Hajime Isayama it will also arrive in Italy, although at the moment it is not yet known on which streaming platform. Probably, VVVVID, which has already dealt with the first three series, will take care of the distribution in our territory.