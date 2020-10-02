Attack on Titan: Mikasa welcomes autumn in this fanart

While waiting to be able to admire the fourth and final series of The Attack of the Giants, fans of the franchise are giving free rein to their imagination with numerous cosplay and fanart. This one dedicated to Mikasa is simply fantastic.

During the fall season we will see Attack of the Giants 4, the last animated series of the Hajime Isayama franchise. Apparently, the great protagonist of this conclusion will be Mikasa, one of the most loved characters by fans. After observing the new look he will be sporting in Attack of the Giants 4, his fans are ready to say goodbye to autumn.

With the latest events, Mikasa has earned a prominent place in her group. The girl has already taken down numerous Titans, but in the fourth season she will have to contend with a familiar face. Waiting to know her future, the artist @infi_MT shared a wonderful fanart dedicated to her on her Twitter profile. In the splendid portrait Mikasa puts down her weapons and picks up a rake to clean the surroundings of the orange autumn leaves. Although it has not reached crazy numbers, the fanart is definitely the most suitable to start autumn in the best possible way. To appease the wait for the fourth season, a special dedicated to the soundtrack of The Attack of the Giants is coming.