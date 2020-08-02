Attack on Titan: let's relive the most shocking moments of the anime together

Share it:

Known as one of the bloodiest series in recent years The attack of the Giants she immediately showed the profound themes that characterize it. Arrived almost at the conclusion of the manga, and waiting for the fourth and final season, we decided to retrace together the most significant and surprising events of the anime.

In addition to a predominant political fantasy element present in the work of Hajime Isayama, one of the most terrible aspects is certainly the presence of the Giants, who have assumed a different importance with the evolution of the story itself. To retrace part of the adventures of Eren Jaeger and the Research Corps, we have chosen 5 incredibly important moments and at the same time able to leave fans speechless.

The first is the appearance of a certain Giant at the end of the fourth episode of the first season. In the exact moment in which Eren announces to his companions that the counterattack to the Giants has just begun, we see behind him a huge enemy, the Colossal Giant, arrived without a minimum of notice and which represents the importance of the element of surprise to put the protagonists to the test.

We then move on to one of the most decisive revelations and that lead to important changes in the plot, that is when we discover that Reiner and Berthold are the Armored Giant and the Colossal Giant respectively. Acting on impulse Mikasa lashes out against them and subsequently we see an incredible battle between Eren, in the form of the Attacking Giant, against his two former companions, also transformed.

The third most surprising scene is, without a doubt, that of the cellar. From the first chapters the cellar of the house of Eren and Mikasa it was considered a mysterious place, and when, in the second half of the third season, the protagonists manage to enter it, the information they find there leads to an impressive change of course for history. Reading the diary of Grisha Jaeger, and finding a photograph, the Research Corps discovers the truth behind Marley's nation and the island of Paradis.

The fourth moment that was able to paralyze viewers is related to Giant Beast. We now know that behind this giant is Zeke Jaeger, Eren's half-brother, but when we still knew practically nothing, to see him speak quietly, and knowing that such Giants could exist, has brought a further novelty within the series.

The last event we want to remind you of is the temporary "death" of Eren, when in an attempt to defend the city from the Giants who were attacking the walls, the protagonist initially lost a leg, only to be eaten by one of the enemies after saving Armin. It seemed an extremely courageous choice on the part of the authors, which turned out to be a hoax, given that shortly after Eren returned transformed from Giant of the Attack.

The fourth season was shown in a trailer, and while we await a confirmation regarding the release date, which should however be scheduled for October, we remember that to deal with this last animated transposition of the Attack of the Giants was the MAPPA study.

What do you think of this list? Do you agree or would you have chosen different moments? Let us know in the comments area.