Attack on Titan: Jean becomes a woman in the latest faithful cosplay

The wait for season 4 of The Attack on Titan will still be long, as fans of Hajime Isayama's opera will have to wait until the end of 2020 to see the first episodes. The story is about to end and the most loved characters are about to end their life cycle, for better or for worse.

The same fans of The Attack of the Giants, however, deceive the wait with various methods, offering cosplay on cosplay of the various characters of the anime. One of the figures that has been almost always present since the first episodes is Jean Kirschstein, the boy who often found himself arguing with the protagonist Eren.

Following one of the latest fashions in cosplay, or genderbendering, the cosplayer Mangoecos has decided to reproduce this character obviously declined in a female key, and the result is present in the photo below from the sub-red of The Attack of the Giants. Member of the 104th recruits training corps and then one of the few survivors of the Exploratory Legion of the Battle of Shiganshina, Jean shows himself in the clothes with which we have seen him for so long.

The brown and green uniform of the military body has been reproduced to perfection, complete with patches with the wings of freedom that distinguish the body led in the past by Erwin Smith. Thanks to Jean characteristics, the only really changed detail is in the hair, now long.

This disguise will hit fans of The attack of the Giants How did Mikasa cosplay a few months ago?