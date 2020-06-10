Entertainment

Attack on Titan: Isayama dedicates a nice illustration on how to "wash your hands"

June 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We are in a very delicate historical period in which a pandemic has managed to put almost all the nations of the world in difficulty. To help prevent the risk of contagion, hundreds of artists have helped to raise awareness of their fans through themed illustrations, such as the latest created by the father of The attack of the Giants.

After a longer wait than usual, Hajime Isayama is finally back with a new chapter after Covid-19 forced the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine to a forced month of stop. We also take advantage of this to remind you that the magazine will also be released regularly next month, and consequently also chapter 130 of the Attack of the Giants, breaking the rumors about a bimonthly publication of the magazine.

Furthermore, this month's issue was accompanied by a nice original illustration by Isayama sensei, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, in which the author imagines Captain Levi while manically checking that Armin, Eren and Mikasa wash their hands correctly. A funny way to sensitize their readers to wash their hands properly, in order to reduce the risk of infection.

And you, instead, what do you think of the illustration of sensei, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below. But speaking of the manga, have you read the latest statements by the editor of the Attack of the Giants on piracy?

