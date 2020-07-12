Attack on Titan: how would Zeke look in reality?

Share it:

The scrupulous setting imagined by Hajime Isayama in his masterpiece, The attack of the Giants, is extremely fascinating and mysterious, thanks to a complex and sophisticated narrative plot. And it is no coincidence, in fact, that the last chapters of the manga are reserving numerous striking twists.

Over 10 years after the debut of The Attack of the Giants, the manga continues to be one of the pillars of Japanese publishing capable of grinding millions of sales with each new release. Though the sensei style has changed a lot over time, as shown by this representative image of chapter 130, it is still difficult to imagine the characters of the story in reality.

This, however, did not preclude fans from the mad attempt to imagine in flesh and blood some of the most important characters of the franchise, crucial for the continuation of the story just like Zeke. The artist Redwarrior3 tried to imagine it in reality through the art of the portrait, a particular illustration that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The graphic representation was greatly appreciated by fans thanks to the extremely detailed rendering of the facial features.

And you, however, what do you think of this fan-art, do you consider it consistent with the original counterpart imagined by Isayama? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.