Attack on Titan: Gabi moves! Will he be able to stop Connie with Armin?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have seen how the manga de The attack of the Giants, is keeping the whole world with bated breath. With our heroes divided to deal with various problems, and Eren who is sowing panic with the titans, things are more chaotic and unpredictable than ever.

In previous articles we talked about how the latest events and the actions of the protagonist in particular have left fans and even the manga characters stunned, making them reflect on whether the actions of Eren are right or wrong. Armin himself revealed to Mikasa that their friend is now out of control and that there is nothing they can do for him.

As chaos spreads, despair has taken over even in Connie's mind. Caught Hawk, the current bearer of the Giant Jaw, he decided to sacrifice the boy to save his mother transformed into a titan unable to move. By learning about his intentions, not only Armin he left to stop him, but also another character decided to put a stop to his wicked idea. We are talking about Gabi Braun, Reiner's cousin, who would seem strongly motivated to save Falco from the soldier's clutches, and it is for this reason that, in all probability, the girl will have a role as a protagonist in the next events that the manga is preparing to narrate.

Gabi, who was initially believed to inherit the power of Armored Giant, after trying to stop Eren, without any success, since the young man is protected by the power of the Giant Progenitor, has found a new goal to pursue on the huge chessboard that is the story of The Attack of the Giants.

What do you think of Connie's plan and Eren's intentions? Do you agree with Gabi and Armin left to stop Connie from a wicked choice? Let us know below in the comments.