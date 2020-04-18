Attack on Titan: Eren tells us a story to distract us from quarantine

Share it:

We all know this very well, despite the few years that have passed since The attack of the Giants made its debut – both in paper and animated form – the production quickly became one of the most famous and appreciated within the industry, with millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the world.

In addition to the enormous success of the manga in Japan, in fact, in the West, the craze for the franchise has also exploded thanks – and above all – for the anime series, which in any case has also gained enormous success in the East. This is due not only to the quality of the story and the drawings, but also to the excellent work of the voice actors, who literally gave birth to the many characters that the public learned to love.

Among these is also Yuki Kaji, official Japanese voice of the protagonist of the work, Eren Jaeger, widely appreciated by the public. Well, Kaji has decided to distract his audience from the quarantine situation in which we all found ourselves telling some stories for children which were then published on his Youtube channel, so that they could be enjoyed by anyone interested, a nice idea that has received numerous praise from the community.

