Attack on Titan: does the parallelism of the mirror have a deeper meaning?

January 3, 2020
The trail of destruction of The attack of the Giants continues and it seems that it will not stop until the end of the manga. There is little left now, and chapter 125 of Hajime Isayama's critically acclaimed comic book will further underpin the events that are coming together in the final plot. And some indications on the continuation can be obtained from the last story.

The Attack on Titan chapter 124 triggered another series of events, among which the transformation of the young Gabi stands out. The girl is undoubtedly one of the protagonists of this last phase of the work and she is gradually changing her attitude: not surprisingly, from a shape very hated by fans for her fanaticism and for having pulled the trigger that led to Sasha's death, she is starting to open your mind to the rest of the world.

A transformation that seems to be partially accomplished with the rescue of Kaya but also from the scene in which we saw her take the determination to save Falco, which took place just before. At this juncture, after bringing Reiner to safety, Gabi started fixing her hair in front of a mirror and the shot is the same that was reserved for Eren a few volumes ago, when the protagonist was in prisons.

The two characters of The attack of the Giants they could therefore be related in a certain sense. While Eren assumed responsibility for killing all humans outside the walls after finding that there was no hope of redemption for them, Gabi appears to have walked the opposite path, hoping to be able to stop Eren and save Falco and other people.

Why do you think Isayama wanted to show two identical scenes for apparently different characters? The Attack on Titan returns with chapter 125, officially scheduled for January 9th on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

