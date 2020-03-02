Attack on Titan: an update on the status of chapter 127 arrives

Share it:

The Attack of the Giants has been underway for over ten years and has significantly influenced the decade 2010-2019. However, this influence is about to end as, as also anticipated by Hajime Isayama, The Attack of the Giants is nearing its end. This does not mean that it will happen tomorrow, but surely every month could be the last one.

Waiting to understand what is the real intention of Eren Jaeger, protagonist of The Attack of the Giants but who at the moment looks more like an enemy, his old companions put on a rather unusual group to stop the advance of the colossal giants. Chapter 126 ends with Connie who, together with Armin and the others, announces that he wants to save the world.

The continuation of this statement will occur in chapter 127 of Attack on Titan which will arrive on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine this month. The episode in question, which will also open volume 32 of the work, should debut on March 9 and the manga editor updates readers on the situation. Through the official Twitter page it was revealed that the work on the 127 chapter of The Attack of the Giants has been completed a few days and that, at this moment, the magazine is already in print and ready to be distributed.

What do you expect from the events that Hajime Isayama will field in the chapter of March?