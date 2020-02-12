Attack on Titan: a stunning Mikasa cosplay hits fans

Share it:

Hajime Isayama has created a cruel world in which a myriad of characters have come and gone. Among these, the three protagonists of The Attack of the Giants undoubtedly stand out: Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlet. The second is also the female protagonist and one of the most loved characters of the whole work.

Precisely for this reason Mikasa enjoys many cosplay. The girl who tries to protect Eren at any cost during the adventures of The Attack of the Giants it came to life thanks to the mangoecos cosplay that you can see below. On the cosplayer's Instagram page, Mikasa takes on the clothes we saw her up to season 3 of The Attack of the Giants.

The equipment of the Exploratory Legion it occupies a large part of the character's clothing, with the sharp blades resting on his shoulders and the rest of the maneuvering device with the space for the spare blades on the sides. The red scarf worn around the neck stands out, a gift from Eren in one of the flashbacks of the work, all taken up in a ruined scenario. What do you think of this Attack on Titan themed cosplay?

The attack of the Giants is a manga by Hajime Isayama, published on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine since 2009 and nearing its end. The opera has enjoyed three seasons so far, while Attack of the Giants 4 has already been announced and will be the last.