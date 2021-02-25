Attack on Titan: A giant Eren Jaeger in the mighty Gatz cosplay

Of the Nine Giants presented during Attack on Titan, the one we’ve seen most often is undoubtedly Eren Jaeger’s Attack Giant. The protagonist often transforms and faces many types of opponents, especially owners of special giants like his.

Strong, dedicated to combat and with some particular characteristics, the Attack Giant also shone in this first phase of Attack of the Giants 4, the last season of the anime where we saw him fight against different opponents in the battle of Liberius. Always 15 meters tall, he has long brown hair around his face, bright green eyes and a jaw that goes from cheek to cheek, while the physique brings out all the muscular apparatus of a human body.

We have often seen Eren’s Attack Giant in some figurines, but now Gatz Cosplay decides to impersonate him. The protagonist of The Attack of the Giants 4 was in fact represented in the photos that you can see below. The Eren cosplay in a giant version brings out his strength, not without showing all the details of the face, making himself accompanied in one of the photos by a smoke effect to replicate an attempt at transformation.

What do you think of this Attack Giant cosplay?